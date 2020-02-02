Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in AT&T by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,409,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,251,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

