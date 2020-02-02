WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.71-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.74. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.71-3.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $101.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

