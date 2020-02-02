Wells Fargo & Co Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $290.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,548. Illumina has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 296.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

