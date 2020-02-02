WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.10-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.359-8.693 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.53 billion.

Shares of WCC stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.41. 1,613,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,608. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from to and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.09.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

