WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.77-5.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.444-14.444 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WJRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

WJRYY stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a twelve month low of $70.52 and a twelve month high of $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.84.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

