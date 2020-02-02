Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 450 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.57. 851,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,946. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

