Westhampton Capital LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 678.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

MAR stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.06. 2,055,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $112.68 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.