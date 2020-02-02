Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products makes up about 1.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,280,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,903 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 519,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sonoco Products by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after acquiring an additional 153,885 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SON traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.14. 689,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,563. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

