Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 997 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.0% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1,132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of UL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.77. 952,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

