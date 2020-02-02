Westhampton Capital LLC Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 642,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $131.35. 6,784,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

