Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

UAL traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,156,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.44 and a one year high of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

