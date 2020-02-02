Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 1,082,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. Ecopetrol SA has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

