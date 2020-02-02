Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 620,149 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,405,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Square by 48.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Compass Point began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.03.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,370,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,433. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $83.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -622.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 3.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

