Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 345 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 189,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $99.30 and a one year high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.