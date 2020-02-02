Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,150,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,585,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

