Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after buying an additional 2,952,681 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,618,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 922,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 713,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,416,000 after purchasing an additional 99,818 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,863. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

