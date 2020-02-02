Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 427 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,195,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,377,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 309,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,217,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,080,000 after purchasing an additional 242,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

ADM traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. 8,398,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,526. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

