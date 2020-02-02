Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

