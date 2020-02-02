Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 16.3% Higher

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.21, 4,760,918 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 187% from the average session volume of 1,661,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WKHS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $229.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit