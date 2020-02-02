Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 16.3% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.21, 4,760,918 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 187% from the average session volume of 1,661,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WKHS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $229.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

