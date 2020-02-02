World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSBR stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. 2,391,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

