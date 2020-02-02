World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 73,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

