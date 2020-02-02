World Asset Management Inc Has $504,000 Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

TECD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.19. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $145.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.87.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

