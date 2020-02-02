World Asset Management Inc Has $519,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grisanti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 536.4% during the third quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,683 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,624,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 517,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

