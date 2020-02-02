World Asset Management Inc Has $534,000 Stock Position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ENI were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ENI by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ENI by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in ENI by 65.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. 348,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,568. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.75.

E has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni SpA (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.