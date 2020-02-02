World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

ING stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,676. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

