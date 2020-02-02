World Asset Management Inc Sells 634 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aecom were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 47.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

In related news, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,214,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

ACM traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,033. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aecom has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

