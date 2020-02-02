WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of WPX Energy worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

