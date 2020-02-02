Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 510,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $22,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at $102,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Yandex NV has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

