Ycg LLC Has $20.70 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ycg LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.7% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Booking by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,975,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,151,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Booking by 35.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 99,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,619,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

BKNG stock traded down $41.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,830.55. The stock had a trading volume of 714,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,337. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,022.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,964.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.