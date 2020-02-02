Ycg LLC Has $40.66 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ycg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,311 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 5.3% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $40,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $494,555,000 after acquiring an additional 188,451 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,616,000 after acquiring an additional 45,829 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nike by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,977,000 after acquiring an additional 477,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Nike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,604,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,656,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.