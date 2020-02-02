Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 92.53%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne bought 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $100,990.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,011,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 868,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 263,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

