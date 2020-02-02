Zacks: Analysts Expect Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avista’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.68. Avista posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avista will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avista.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVA. Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

AVA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 340,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avista has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $50.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

