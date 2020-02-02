Zacks: Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Given $26.67 Average Target Price by Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) has received an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. Aprea Therapeutics’ rating score has declined by 6.8% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $26.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.39) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aprea Therapeutics an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APRE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. 65,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,473. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.