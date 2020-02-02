Zacks: Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.65) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Arcadia Biosciences an industry rank of 2 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RKDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKDA opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.