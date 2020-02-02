Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. Colony Credit Real Estate posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 227.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colony Credit Real Estate.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

CLNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

In related news, CFO Neale Redington acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,890.00. Also, General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth $5,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth $1,993,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 630.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 100,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,575,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,427,000 after acquiring an additional 90,736 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

CLNC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.