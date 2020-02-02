Zacks: Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $19.40 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

CSSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the third quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 4,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,536. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 44.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.