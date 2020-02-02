Zacks: CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CPI Aerostructures an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:CVU opened at $6.60 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems, as well as supplies parts for maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), and kitting contracts.

