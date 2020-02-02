Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of PUB stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,419. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $491.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $110,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,149 over the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

