Zacks: Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Given $18.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) have received an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. Studio City International’s rating score has improved by 14% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Studio City International an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Studio City International stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70 and a beta of -1.06. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.12%.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

