Zacks: Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Vivint Smart Home’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $13.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.68) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vivint Smart Home an industry rank of 245 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 329,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,138. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

