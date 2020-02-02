Zen Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $160,074.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037112 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

