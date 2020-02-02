Zippie (ZIPT) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 37% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, IDEX and Bancor Network. Zippie has a market capitalization of $504,238.00 and $52.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zippie is zippie.org

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

