Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Down 16.7%

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20, 1,533,983 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 356% from the average session volume of 336,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104,723 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 222,920 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

