Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,723,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 204.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after buying an additional 115,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,495,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHH. Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.20. The stock had a trading volume of 592,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $105.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $1,386,055.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,680 shares of company stock worth $1,893,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

