Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of AAN stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 907,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.76%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

