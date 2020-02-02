Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $293,000 Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after buying an additional 210,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,044,000 after buying an additional 75,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,763,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 120.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.51. 72,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,674. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.16. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $125.02 and a one year high of $176.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.