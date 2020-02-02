Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $43.19. 1,882,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,929. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

