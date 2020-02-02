Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 511 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $112,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $294,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $130.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRTX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.83. 514,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,381. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.17. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $132.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.28.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

