Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 818 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103,714 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.4% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 639,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after buying an additional 60,421 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 18.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 147,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $5,947,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 132,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Macgeorge David 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of SRG stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.72. 418,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,224. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

