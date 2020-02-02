Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 64,948 Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 64,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,019,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.78. 722,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.23 and its 200 day moving average is $223.25. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.48.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.